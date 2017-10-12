FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EXFO says Q4 earnings per share $0.02
2017年10月12日 / 晚上8点29分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-EXFO says Q4 earnings per share $0.02

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - EXFO Inc

* EXFO reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 sales $63 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $60 million to $65 million

* EXFO Inc - ‍bookings totaled US$66.3 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.05 in Q4 of fiscal 2017 compared to US$63.7 million in Q3 of 2017​

* EXFO Inc - ‍for Q1 2018, IFRS net results are expected to range between a net loss of US$0.01 per share and net earnings of US$0.03 per share​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $62.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

