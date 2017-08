BRIEF-Exponent Inc's Q2 earnings per share $0.51

July 18 (Reuters) - Exponent Inc

* Exponent reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 revenue $87.84 million versus I/B/E/S view $81.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exponent Inc - expect 2017 revenues before reimbursements to grow in mid- to high-single digits

* FY2017 revenue view $321.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exponent Inc sees 2017 EBITDA margin to grow between 40 and 80 basis points, as compared to 2016