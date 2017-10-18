FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Exponent reports Q3 earnings per share $0.54
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 晚上8点10分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Exponent reports Q3 earnings per share $0.54

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Exponent Inc

* Exponent reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $87.56 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.5 million

* Exponent Inc - “‍increasing our 2017 expectations to reflect exponent’s strong year to date performance”​

* Exponent Inc - ‍expect Q4 and full year 2017 revenues before reimbursements to grow in high single digits, as compared to same periods in 2016​

* Exponent Inc - ‍expect EBITDA margin growth in Q4 to be 0 to 50 basis points, as compared to same periods in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below