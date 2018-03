BRIEF-Express Scripts Says If Cigna Merger Terminated Co To Pay Cigna $1.6 Bln

March 9 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co:

* EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING SAYS IF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CIGNA TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, THEN CO MUST PAY CIGNA FEE OF $1.6 BILLION - SEC FILING

* EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING SAYS CIGNA HAS RECIPROCAL OBLIGATIONS TO PAY $1.6 BILLION TERMINATION FEE TO CO IF MERGER DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS

* EXPRESS SCRIPTS - IF MERGER DEAL TERMINATED BY EITHER CO, CIGNA UNDER FURTHER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CIGNA MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO REVERSE FEE OF $2.1 BILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2twgEiS) Further company coverage: