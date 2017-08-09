BRIEF-ExpressJet airlines announces contract realignment and long-term plan

1 分钟阅读
Aug 10 (Reuters) - SkyWest Inc-
* ExpressJet Airlines announces contract realignment and long-term plan
* SkyWest Inc- long-term agreement secured with United Airlines
* SkyWest Inc- expressjet has secured a new, five-year extension of its united airlines erj145 contract, effective Jan. 1, 2018 through dec. 31, 2022
* SkyWest Inc- financial terms of agreement of united airlines. Agreement were not disclosed
* SkyWest Inc- expressjet, delta air lines agreed to initiate wind-down of its remaining dual-class flying agreement under delta connection brand
* SkyWest Inc - aircraft financed by delta, including all crj900s, will be returned to delta beginning in q4 2017
* SkyWest Inc- expressjet has secured an agreement with american airlines to transition eight additional crj700s to its american eagle operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: