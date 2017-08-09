FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
BRIEF-ExpressJet airlines announces contract realignment and long-term plan
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月9日 / 晚上8点13分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-ExpressJet airlines announces contract realignment and long-term plan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SkyWest Inc-

* ExpressJet Airlines announces contract realignment and long-term plan

* SkyWest Inc- ‍long-term agreement secured with United Airlines​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍expressjet has secured a new, five-year extension of its united airlines erj145 contract, effective Jan. 1, 2018 through dec. 31, 2022​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍financial terms of agreement of united airlines. Agreement were not disclosed ​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍expressjet, delta air lines agreed to initiate wind-down of its remaining dual-class flying agreement under delta connection brand​

* SkyWest Inc - ‍aircraft financed by delta, including all crj900s, will be returned to delta beginning in q4 2017​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍expressjet has secured an agreement with american airlines to transition eight additional crj700s to its american eagle operation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

