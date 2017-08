BRIEF-Extended Stay America reports Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.31

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc:

* Extended stay america reports second quarter 2017 results

* Full year 2017 updated revenues outlook $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion

* Q2 revenue $338.4 million vs I/B/E/S view $342.7 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted funds from operations for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $101.9 million, a decrease of 1.6 percent from same period in 2016

* Adjusted FFO for three months ended June 30, 2017 per diluted paired share was $0.53 compared to $0.51 in same period in 2016

* Full year 2017 updated net income outlook $161 million to $174 million

* Full year 2017 updated capital expenditures outlook $150 million to $180 million

* Qtrly comparable hotel revenue per available room grew 2.4 percent to $53.04