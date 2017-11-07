FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Extended Stay America reports Q3 revenue $350.9 million
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 下午12点48分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Extended Stay America reports Q3 revenue $350.9 million

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $350.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $359.6 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍comparable hotel revenue per available room of $54.55​

* Extended Stay America - ‍ Outlook for 2017 capex includes about $15 million in capital expenditures from hurricane damage, flood damage, similar events​

* Extended Stay America Inc sees ‍2017 total revenues $1,273 million to $1,279 million​

* Extended Stay America Inc - Sees FY comparable revpar 1.0% - 1.5%‍​

* Extended Stay America Inc - Sees FY capital expenditures $163 million to $178 mln‍​

* Extended Stay America Inc qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per paired share $0.57​

* FY2017 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extended Stay America Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.28‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below