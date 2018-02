Feb 26 (Reuters) - Exterran Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $337.7 MILLION

* ‍PRODUCT SALES BACKLOG WAS $461.0 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, AS COMPARED TO $559.9 MILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* ‍PRODUCT SALES BOOKINGS FOR Q4 WERE $113.0 MILLION VERSUS $230.8 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍​ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03