BRIEF-Extra Space Storage Reports Q4 FFO Per Share $1.17

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Extra Space Storage Inc:

* Extra Space Storage Inc. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.17

* QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $1.12

* QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUE UP BY 4.9% AND SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME UP BY 5.7%

* SEES 2018 FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND UNIT HOLDERS OF $4.52 TO $4.62

* SEES 2018 CORE FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.55 TO $4.65

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.08 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $4.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S