Oct 13 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

* Co entered certain increase agreement, joinder and amendment no. 1 to amended agreement to amended agreement dated Aug. 16, 2017​

* Amendment increases borrowing base under credit agreement from $375 million to $525 million - SEC filing​

* Amendment effects joinder of new lenders, amends some provisions of credit agreement, including commitments, allocations of lender​