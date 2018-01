BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas Increases Borrowing Base Under Credit Facility

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc:

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS-ON JAN 5, CO ENTERED MASTER ASSIGNMENT, INCREASE AGREEMENT AND AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 16, 2017 -SEC FILING​

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS - ‍ AMENDMENT PROVIDES THAT BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BE INCREASED TO $750 MILLION AS OF NOV 1, 2017​

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC - ‍MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT MAY BE BORROWED UNDER CREDIT FACILITY IS SUBJECT TO CURRENT MAXIMUM LENDING COMMITMENTS OF $650 MILLION​

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS- ‍AMENDMENT PROVIDES MAXIMUM AMOUNT FOR LETTER OF CREDIT ISSUED IN FAVOR OF A PURCHASER OF CO‘S CRUDE OIL BE INCREASED TO $35 MILLION​

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC - ‍AMENDMENT RE-DETERMINED BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT AT $750 MILLION​