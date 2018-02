Feb 27 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc:

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* ‍Q4 AVERAGE NET SALES VOLUMES OF 66,134 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $ 214 MILLION VERSUS $ 94.7 MILLION​