FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q3 loss per share $0.20
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上10点59分 / 更新于 1 小时前

BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q3 loss per share $0.20

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc:

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Announces third-quarter 2017 results; exceeds third quarter production guidance and increases full-year 2017 crude oil and equivalent volume guidance

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q3 average net sales volumes of 62,884 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) ​

* Expects fourth-quarter 2017 average net sales volumes to be 65-67 MBOE/D with 32-34 MBBL/D of crude oil​

* Increases its full year 2017 crude oil production guidance to 25.5-26.5 MBBL/D​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below