BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q3 loss per share $0.20

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc:

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Announces third-quarter 2017 results; exceeds third quarter production guidance and increases full-year 2017 crude oil and equivalent volume guidance

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q3 average net sales volumes of 62,884 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) ​

* Expects fourth-quarter 2017 average net sales volumes to be 65-67 MBOE/D with 32-34 MBBL/D of crude oil​

* Increases its full year 2017 crude oil production guidance to 25.5-26.5 MBBL/D​