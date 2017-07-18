FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 天前
BRIEF-Extreme networks inc says entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 上午10点41分 / 18 天前

BRIEF-Extreme networks inc says entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc

* Extreme networks inc says on July 14, entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Extreme networks - second amendment increases amount of available borrowing in senior secured credit facilities from $140.5 million to $243.7 million

* Extreme networks - second amendment extends maturity date under existing term loan facility and termination date under existing revolving loan facility

* Extreme networks inc - second amendment makes available an additional incremental loan facility in a principal amount of up to $50 million

* Extreme networks inc - on July 14, company borrowed $80 million under term loan facility, a part of which was used to fund purchase of an acquisition

* Extreme networks - borrowing in senior secured credit facilities made of term loan facilities up to $183.7 million, revolving loan facilities up to $60 million Source text: (bit.ly/2vxh5Wk) Further company coverage:

