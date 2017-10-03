FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月3日 / 下午12点50分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Extreme Networks says co,Broadcom corporation entered into a consent agreement

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc:

* Extreme Networks Inc says co,Broadcom corporation entered into a consent agreement- SEC filing​

* Extreme Networks Inc - ‍consent agreement is to terminate that certain asset purchase agreement, dated as of March 29, 2017​

* Extreme Networks-as per consent agreement , co will pay Broadcom $25 million, to be paid upon consummation of purchase agreement

* Extreme Networks - ‍under consent agreement, Broadcom also consented to execution of purchase agreement, dated Oct 2, 2017, between Brocade and co Source text: (bit.ly/2g84Z0o) Further company coverage:

