BRIEF-Exxon aims to boost Permian output 45 pct/year through 2020
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月27日 / 下午3点00分 / 更新于 1 天内

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Says no plans to make any share repurchases in Q4

* Says will grow Permian rig count to 30 - from 20 currently - by end of 2018

* Says will drill first 3-mile lateral in Permian by end of year

* Says Permian production will grow 45 percent per year through 2020

* Says expects 2018 capital budget ‘in the general ballpark’ of about $25 billion

* Says considering two more phases of Guyana project given recent success in oil project there Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
