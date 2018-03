BRIEF-Exxon CEO Says 'Every Intention' Of Meeting 2025 Profit Targets

March 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE

* SAYS IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA ‘THE INTEGRITY OF OUR FACILITIES HAS BEEN VERY, VERY GOOD’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE

* CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY

* CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON

* CEO WOODS: ‘WE SHOULD DO A HELL OF A LOT LESS TALKING AND A LOT MORE DELIVERING RESULTS’

* CEO WOODS DECLINES TO SAY, WHEN ASKED, IF WILL RESIGN IF COMPANY DOES NOT MEET 2025 PROFIT TARGETS

* CEO WOODS: ‘I HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’

* SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON

* SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET

* SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)