FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天内
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to challenge finding by OFAC that it violated U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 晚上7点11分 / 15 天内

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to challenge finding by OFAC that it violated U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Says ‍launched legal challenge to finding by treasury department's office of foreign assets control that it violated U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014​

* Says ‍OFAC alleges co violated sanctions when it signed some documents in may 2014 countersigned on behalf of Rosneft by Igor Sechin acting as Rosneft executive​

* Says ‍at time of signing documents, ongoing oil and gas activities in Russia with Rosneft​ were not under any direct sanction by U.S. government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below