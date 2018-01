Jan 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES SIXTH OIL DISCOVERY OFFSHORE GUYANA

* EXXONMOBIL - ‍DISCOVERY PROVIDES A NEW PLAY CONCEPT FOR 6.6 MILLION ACRE STABROEK BLOCK​

* EXXONMOBIL - ‍POSITIVE RESULTS FROM RANGER-1 EXPLORATION WELL​

* EXXONMOBIL-CO'S AFFILIATE BEGAN DRILLING RANGER-1 WELL ON NOV 5, 2017 AND ENCOUNTERED ABOUT 230 FEET OF HIGH-QUALITY, OIL-BEARING CARBONATE RESERVOIR​