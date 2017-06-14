BRIEF-Exxonmobil announces successful Muruk sidetrack production test

1 分钟阅读
June 14 (Reuters) - Exxonmobil
* Exxonmobil announces successful muruk sidetrack production test
* Positive production well test results from Muruk 1 sidetrack 3 well in Papua New Guinea North Highlands
* Muruk 1 sidetrack 3 well successfully flowed gas at a rate of 16 million standard cubic feet per day
* Ppositive production well test results from Muruk 1 sidetrack 3 well in Papua New Guinea North Highlands about 13 miles northwest of hides gas field
* Production test confirms muruk as a potentially significant new discovery close to existing PNG LNG infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: