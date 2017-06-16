FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ExxonMobil decides to proceed with liza oil development in Guyana
2017年6月16日 / 中午12点18分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-ExxonMobil decides to proceed with liza oil development in Guyana

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp:

* ExxonMobil makes final investment decision to proceed with liza oil development in Guyana

* ExxonMobil - initial production system expected to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day

* ExxonMobil - development on track for production startup by 2020; less than five years after discovery

* ExxonMobil - ‍gross recoverable resources on stabroek block have increased to an estimated 2 billion to 2.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels​

* ExxonMobil - made a final investment decision to proceed with first phase of development for liza field

* ExxonMobil - liza phase 1 development is expected to cost just over $4.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

