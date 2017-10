Oct 9 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxonmobil exec says looking at terms under the new oil and gas blocks bidding regime to evaluate investments in India

* Exxonmobil exec says might look at deep water and probably gas

* Robert Franklin told reporters at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek in New Delhi. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta)