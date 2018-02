BRIEF-ExxonMobil Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.97

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL EARNS $19.7 BILLION IN 2017; $8.4 BILLION IN FOURTH QUARTER

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.97

* EXXONMOBIL - NET FAVORABLE NON-CASH IMPACTS IN Q4 TOTAL $4.6 BILLION, INCLUDING $5.9 BILLION RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* EXXONMOBIL QTRLY OIL-EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WAS 4 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY, DOWN 3 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR

* Q4 2017 ‍EARNINGS OF $8.4 BILLION INCREASED $6.7 BILLION FROM Q4 OF 2016.​

* Q4 2017 ‍EARNINGS EXCLUDING U.S. TAX REFORM AND IMPAIRMENTS WERE $3.7 BILLION, DOWN 2 PERCENT COMPARED WITH Q4 OF 2016​

* EXXONMOBIL - EXCLUDING ENTITLEMENT EFFECTS AND DIVESTMENTS, OIL-EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WAS DOWN 1 PERCENT IN QUARTER FROM PRIOR YEAR

* EXXONMOBIL - QTRLY LIQUIDS PRODUCTION TOTALED 2.3 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY, DOWN 133,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* Q4 2017 ‍CAPITAL AND EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES WERE $9 BILLION, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS IN MOZAMBIQUE AND BRAZIL​

* EXXONMOBIL - QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION WAS 10.4 BILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY, UP 17 MILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY FROM 2016

* EXXONMOBIL QTRLY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES WAS $8.8 BILLION VERSUS. $9.5 BILLION REPORTED IN Q4 LAST YEAR

* EXXONMOBIL - QTRLY CHEMICAL EARNINGS OF $1.3 BILLION WERE $398 MILLION HIGHER THAN Q4 OF 2016

* EXXONMOBIL - Q4 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $66,515 MILLION VERSUS $56,399 MILLION IN Q4 LAST YEAR

* EXXONMOBIL - PREVIOUS DISCOVERIES OFFSHORE GUYANA NOW ESTIMATED TO TOTAL OVER 3.2 BILLION RECOVERABLE OIL-EQUIVALENT BARRELS, EXCLUDING RANGER WELL

* EXXONMOBIL - Q4 WORLDWIDE REFINERY THROUGHPUT 4,207 KBD VERSUS. 4,371 KBD REPORTED IN Q4 LAST YEAR

* EXXONMOBIL - UPSTREAM EARNINGS WERE $8.4 BILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, UP $9 BILLION FROM Q4 OF 2016

* EXXONMOBIL QTRLY DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS WERE $1.6 BILLION, UP $323 MILLION FROM Q4 OF 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04, REVENUE VIEW $74.31 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXXONMOBIL SAYS QUARTER INCLUDED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS OF $1.3 BILLION

* Q4 2017 ‍EARNINGS EXCLUDING U.S. TAX REFORM AND IMPAIRMENTS WERE $0.88 PER SHARE ​

* EXXONMOBIL - PLANS TO OPEN MORE THAN 50 MOBIL STATIONS IN MEXICO DURING Q1 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: