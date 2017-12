BRIEF-ExxonMobil To Merge Refining And Marketing Divisions, Names Milton President

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL TO MERGE REFINING AND MARKETING DIVISIONS, NAMES MILTON PRESIDENT

* EXXONMOBIL - WILL COMBINE ITS REFINING AND MARKETING OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE COMPANY, EXXONMOBIL FUELS & LUBRICANTS COMPANY, IN Q1 OF 2018

* EXXONMOBIL - BRYAN MILTON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF COMBINED DIVISION BY EXXONMOBIL‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* EXXONMOBIL - ‍BRYAN MILTON‘S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF COMBINED DIVISION BY EXXONMOBIL‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018​

* EXXONMOBIL - EXXONMOBIL FUELS & LUBRICANTS TO MANAGE CRUDE PURCHASING & LOGISTICS, REFINING, TRADING, MIDSTREAM, MARKETING OF REFINED PRODUCTS