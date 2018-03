BRIEF-Eyegate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment For Second Pilot Study Of Ocular Bandage Gel

March 8 (Reuters) - Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EYEGATE PHARMA SUBMITS INVESTIGATIONAL DEVICE EXEMPTION AMENDMENT FOR SECOND PILOT STUDY OF OCULAR BANDAGE GEL

* EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS - SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL

* EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AMENDMENT SUMMARIZES CO’S RESPONSES TO FDA’S QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS IN RESPONSE TO ORIGINAL IDE SUBMISSION

* EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AMENDMENT INCLUDES VALIDATION DATA ON MANUFACTURING PROCESSES AND BIOBURDEN TESTS RELATED TO PRODUCTION OF EYEGATE OBG

* EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD TOWARD PLANNED 510(K) DE NOVO FILING IN 2019 FOR EYEGATE OBG