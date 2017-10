Oct 25 (Reuters) - F5 Networks Inc

* F5 Networks Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.14

* Q4 revenue $538 million versus I/B/E/S view $534.7 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.44 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* F5 Networks Inc - ‍board of directors authorized an additional $1 billion for company’s common stock share repurchase program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: