Aug 8 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* Says will no longer count clicks categorized as unintentional in advertiser’s campaigns

* Says will begin experimenting with more ways to reduce number of unintentional clicks by looking further into additional bounce rate metrics

* Says providing two new metrics; gross impressions and auto-refresh impressions, to help offer more clarity on number of ads shown to people Source text: (bit.ly/2uD2szO) Further company coverage: