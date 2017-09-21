FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook CEO says to double size of team working on election integrity within next year
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月21日 / 晚上8点05分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Facebook CEO says to double size of team working on election integrity within next year

2 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says will continue own investigation on what happened at Facebook during the elections

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says going to make political advertising more transparent

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says will strengthen ad review process for political ads

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says scaling ballot information tools to help people understand issues

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says also examining activities of accounts removed during monitoring German elections

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says will expand partnership with election commissions around the world

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is adapting anti-bullying systems to help against political bullying

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says will continue working with the government to understand the extent of the Russian interference

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says built teams dedicated to working on election integrity, preventing governments from interfering in elections of other nations

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says actively working with u.s. Government on its ongoing investigation into Russian interference

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will double size of the team working on election integrity within next year Further company coverage:

