BRIEF-Facebook CFO Wehner says News Feed 'biggest driver of growth'
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点49分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Facebook CFO Wehner says News Feed 'biggest driver of growth'

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc reported quarterly results on Wednesday that surpassed analysts' forecasts for revenue and earnings.

* CFO David Wehner says company will continue to 'invest aggressively' with higher spending

* Wehner says in Reuters interview that News Feed remains 'biggest driver of growth' at Facebook; Instagram an 'increasing contribution'

* Wehner says Instagram now has 15 million business profiles, Facebook has 70 million business pages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Ingram)

