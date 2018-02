BRIEF-Facebook Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.44

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.44

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $12,972 MILLION VERSUS $8,809 MILLION

* DAUS WERE 1.40 BILLION ON AVERAGE FOR DECEMBER 2017, AN INCREASE OF 14% YEAR-OVER-YEAR‍​

* MAUS WERE 2.13 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 14% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $12,779 MILLION VERSUS $8,629 MILLION

* HEADCOUNT WAS 25,105 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 47% YEAR-OVER-YEAR‍​

* QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 57 PERCENT VERSUS 52 PERCENT

* FACEBOOK - MADE CHANGES IN QUARTER THAT REDUCED TIME SPENT ON FACEBOOK BY ROUGHLY 50 MILLION HOURS EVERY DAY

* AS A RESULT OF TAX LAW, PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES INCREASED BY $2.27 BILLION,DILUTED EPS DECREASED BY $0.77 FOR Q4, FULL YEAR 2017‍​

* FACEBOOK - MOBILE ADVERTISING REVENUE REPRESENTED ABOUT 89% OF ADVERTISING REVENUE FOR Q4 2017, UP FROM ABOUT 84% OF ADVERTISING REVENUE IN Q4 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.95, REVENUE VIEW $12.55 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S