BRIEF-Facebook Says Account Data Requests Increased By 21 Pct In H1 2017

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS REQUESTS FOR ACCOUNT DATA INCREASED BY 21 PCT GLOBALLY IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO SECOND HALF OF 2016, FROM 64,279 TO 78,890

* 57 PCT DATA REQUESTS FROM U.S. LAW ENFORCEMENT IN H1 HAD NON-DISCLOSURE ORDER THAT PROHIBITED CO FROM NOTIFYING USER, UP FROM 50 PCT IN LAST REPORT

* NUMBER OF CONTENT RESTRICTIONS FOR VIOLATING LOCAL LAW INCREASED BY 304 PCT GLOBALLY IN H1 2017, COMPARED TO H2 2016, FROM 6,944 TO 28,036

* RISE IN CONTENT RESTRICTIONS IN H1 PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY REQUEST FROM MEXICAN LAW ENFORCEMENT TO REMOVE VIDEO OF SCHOOL SHOOTING IN MONTERREY

* RESTRICTED ACCESS IN MEXICO TO 20,506 INSTANCES OF VIDEO DEPICTING SCHOOL SHOOTING IN MONTERREY IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017