Dec 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS ANNOUNCING NEW TOOLS TO “PREVENT HARASSMENT” ON FACEBOOK AND IN MESSENGER

* FACEBOOK SAYS BUILDING ON EXISTING FEATURES THAT PREVENT FAKE AND INAUTHENTIC ACCOUNTS ON FACEBOOK

* FACEBOOK SAYS NEW FEATURES PROVIDE OPTION TO IGNORE A MESSENGER CONVERSATION & AUTOMATICALLY MOVE IT OUT OF INBOX, WITHOUT HAVING TO BLOCK SENDER