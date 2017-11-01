FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月1日 / 晚上10点29分 / 更新于 4 小时前

BRIEF-Facebook says expects FY 2018 total expenses to grow about 45 pct to 60 pct

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* Facebook CEO says plans to double the number of people working on safety and security to 20,000 in the next year- conf call

* Facebook CEO says “protecting our community is more important than maximizing our profit”- conf call

* Facebook CEO says “we’re working with congress on legislation to make advertising more transparent” - conf call

* Facebook says co has over 6 million active advertisers- conf call

* Facebook says increases duplicate accounts estimate up from 6 percent to 10 percent of worldwide MAUs- conf call

* Facebook says expects FY 2018 total expenses to grow about 45 percent to 60 percent - conf call

* Facebook CFO - “we expect full year 2018 capital expenditures will roughly double from 2017 levels”- conf call

* Facebook CFO - continue to see decelerated ad revenue growth for the foreseeable future- conf call Further company coverage:

