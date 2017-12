Dec 20 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* SAYS WILL NO LONGER USE DISPUTED FLAGS TO IDENTIFY FALSE NEWS‍​- BLOG

* SAYS ANNOUNCING TWO CHANGES WHICH IT BELIEVES WILL HELP IN “FIGHT AGAINST FALSE NEWS‍​”

* FACEBOOK SAYS INSTEAD OF USING DISPUTED FLAGS TO IDENTIFY FALSE NEWS, IT WILL USE RELATED ARTICLES TO HELP GIVE PEOPLE MORE CONTEXT ABOUT THE STORY- BLOG