FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Facebook says making advertising more transparent, not just for political ads‍​
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 下午5点20分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-Facebook says making advertising more transparent, not just for political ads‍​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc :

* Facebook says going to make advertising more transparent, and not just for political ads‍​

* Facebook - Starting Nov, people will be able to click “View Ads” on a page & view ads a page is running, whether or not user viewing is in audience for ad‍​

* Facebook - As part of documentation, advertisers may be required to identify they are running election-related advertising, verify their entity, location​

* Facebook Inc says will start test of “View Ads” feature in Canada, roll it out to U.S. by this summer, ahead of U.S. midterm elections in November‍​

* Facebook says when it expands ‘View Ads’ feature to U.S., it plans to build archive of federal-election related ads to show current, historical ads‍​

* Facebook - For political advertisers not proactively disclosing themselves, co is building machine learning tools to find them & require them to verify identity Source text : (bit.ly/2gILYld) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below