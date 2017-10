Oct 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* Facebook says over next few weeks, launching test to support news subscription models in instant articles - blog

* Facebook Inc - ‍​Will be testing other units to help publishers drive additional subscriptions before a person might hit the paywall

* Facebook says test to support news subscription models in instant articles is in partnership with small group of publishers across U.S., Europe - blog Source text (bit.ly/2yUKcs7) Further company coverage: