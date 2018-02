Feb 22 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS INTRODUCING NEW LABELS ON SOME METRICS TO CLEARLY SHOW HOW THEY ARE CALCULATED‍​

* FACEBOOK SAYS IN JULY WE WILL REMOVE ABOUT 20 AD METRICS THAT MARKETERS HAVE TOLD US ARE REDUNDANT‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2EJTwTk