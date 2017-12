Nov 29 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* FAIRFAX ANNOUNCES EARLY REDEMPTION OF NOTES DUE AUGUST 19, 2019

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - REDEEMING ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 7.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE AUGUST 19, 2019

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - REDEEMING AT A PRICE OF 108.161% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST, IF ANY