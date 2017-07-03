BRIEF-Fairfax Media proceeds with domain separation, ends PE discussions

July 3 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd:

• Fairfax proceeds with domain separation, ends PE discussions

• Expect EBITDA of between $262 mln and $266 mln for year ended June 2017

• Following conclusion of this process Fairfax did not receive a binding offer from either TPG consortium or Hellman & Friedman

• "Accordingly, Fairfax board has ceased discussions with both parties"

• Fairfax has been continuing with its plans for separation of domain, as previously announced on 22 February 2017

