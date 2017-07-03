FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Fairfax Media proceeds with domain separation, ends PE discussions
2017年7月3日 / 凌晨1点53分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Fairfax Media proceeds with domain separation, ends PE discussions

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd:

• Fairfax proceeds with domain separation, ends PE discussions

• Expect EBITDA of between $262 mln and $266 mln for year ended June 2017

• Following conclusion of this process Fairfax did not receive a binding offer from either TPG consortium or Hellman & Friedman

• "Accordingly, Fairfax board has ceased discussions with both parties"

• Fairfax has been continuing with its plans for separation of domain, as previously announced on 22 February 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

