BRIEF-Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 下午1点19分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍shares were sold as part of ICICI Lombard’s Initial Public Offering, which values ICICI Lombard at RS. 30,000 crore​

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍upon completion of transaction, fairfax’s share ownership in ICICI Lombard will be about 9.9%​

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - unit has sold 12% of shares of ICICI Lombard for gross proceeds of approximately $548 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

