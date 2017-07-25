FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
2017年7月25日 / 中午12点10分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Agt Food And Ingredients Inc:

* Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into agt food and ingredients inc.

* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc - ‍entered into a letter agreement pursuant to which Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain subsidiaries​

* AGT Food and Ingredients- ‍Fairfax to make investment of c$190 million in co for issuance by AGT of 5.375pct interest bearing securities,common share purchase warrants​

* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc - ‍Fairfax will have right to nominate one independent director to board of directors of AGT​

* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc - ‍Fairfax will become entitled to nominate an additional independent director upon exercise of all of warrants​

* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc - ‍proceeds raised from fairfax transaction will be used by agt for immediate repayment of debt, future growth initiatives​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

