FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天内
BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol signs lease for development of Permian Basin sand facility
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 上午10点13分 / 11 天内

BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol signs lease for development of Permian Basin sand facility

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc

* Fairmount Santrol announces signing of long-term lease for development of Permian Basin sand facility in Texas

* Says reserves contain about 165 million tons of fine-grade 40/70 and 100 mesh sand

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings - total leasehold interest payments and capital expenditures are estimated at $100 million to $110 million over next 12 months

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc - co to reopen Shakopee, Minnesota mine and sand processing plant, located on Union Pacific railroad

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc - expects that Shakopee, Minnesota mine and sand processing plant will be operational by end of Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below