BRIEF-Famous Dave's of America ‍eliminates Chief Accounting Officer position
2017年10月10日 / 晚上9点27分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Famous Dave's of America ‍eliminates Chief Accounting Officer position

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Famous Dave’s of America Inc

* Famous Dave’s of America - on Oct 9, co ‍committed to plan that will result in co incurring reserve for cash charges of about $600,000 to $1.0 million​

* Famous Dave’s of America -sees majority of charges of approximately $600,000-$1.0 million to be recognized in Q4 2017,remainder recognized through Q2 2019​

* Famous Dave's of America - ‍ effective Oct 4, board eliminated position held by John Beckman, co's former Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer​ Source : (bit.ly/2ybgUlQ) Further company coverage:

