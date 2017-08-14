FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Famous Dave's Of America Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations
2017年8月14日

BRIEF-Famous Dave's Of America Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Famous Dave's Of America Inc

* Famous Dave's Of America qtrly ‍franchise-operated comparable restaurant sales down 3.2 percent versus down 4.3 percent in q2 of fiscal 2016​

* Famous Dave’S Of America, Inc. Reports results for second quarter fiscal 2017

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue fell 8.8 percent to $25.3 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Qtrly comparable sales decline of 2.2%

* Q2 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Famous Dave's Of America Inc - ‍in Q2 of 2017, recorded $3.5 million of asset impairment, estimated lease termination and other closing costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

