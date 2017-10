Sept 18 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Announced a newly enhanced Hybrid Adjustable-Rate Mortgage loan aimed at serving small-loan multifamily borrowers​

* Fannie Mae’s Hybrid ARM is a fully amortizing loan with options for a fixed rate in first five, seven, or 10 years​

* Financing will be available for properties with 5 to 50 units and for loans of $5 million or less​