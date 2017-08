Aug 10 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Fannie Mae announces fourth sale of reperforming loans

* The ‍pool of about 11,000 loans, approximately $2.5 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders​

* Bids for the pool of reperforming loans are due on September 6, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: