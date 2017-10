BRIEF-FANNIE MAE ANNOUNCES SALE OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* FANNIE MAE ANNOUNCES SALE OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS

* ‍ANNOUNCED ITS LATEST SALE OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS, INCLUDING COMPANY‘S NINTH AND TENTH COMMUNITY IMPACT POOLS​

* ‍BIDS ARE DUE ON FOUR LARGER POOLS ON NOVEMBER 2 AND ON COMMUNITY IMPACT POOLS ON NOVEMBER 15​

* ‍THE FOUR LARGER POOLS INCLUDE APPROXIMATELY 7,900 LOANS TOTALING $1.29 BILLION IN UNPAID PRINCIPAL BALANCE (UPB)​

* THE ‍FOUR LARGER POOLS INCLUDE COMMUNITY IMPACT POOLS OF APPROXIMATELY 700 LOANS TOTALING $129.58 MILLION IN UPB​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: