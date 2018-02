BRIEF-Fannie Mae Announces Sale Of Non-Performing Loans

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Federal National Mortgage Association :

* FANNIE MAE ANNOUNCES SALE OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS

* FANNIE MAE - ANNOUNCED LATEST SALE OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS, INCLUDING CO‘S ELEVENTH AND TWELFTH COMMUNITY IMPACT POOLS

* FANNIE MAE - THE THREE LARGER POOLS INCLUDE ABOUT 5,900 LOANS TOTALING $1.04 BILLION IN UNPAID PRINCIPAL BALANCE

* FANNIE MAE - THE THREE LARGER POOLS ALSO INCLUDE COMMUNITY IMPACT POOLS OF APPROXIMATELY 190 LOANS TOTALING $35.68 MILLION IN UPB