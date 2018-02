Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Federal National Mortgage Association :

* FANNIE MAE PRICES $904.5 MILLION MULTIFAMILY DUS REMIC (FNA 2018-M2) UNDER ITS GEMS PROGRAM​

