BRIEF-Fannie Mae releases May 2017 monthly summary

June 29 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Fannie Mae - the conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased three basis points to 1.04 percent in May

* Fannie Mae - the multifamily serious delinquency rate remained flat at 0.04 percent in May

* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae completed 7,210 loan modifications in May

* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 1.5 percent in May